Teen girls stabbed near Seattle’s Roxhill Park

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle Fire says two teen girls were stabbed Monday afternoon near Roxhill Park.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. at 30th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Cambridge Street.

Seattle Fire says a 17-year-old was rushed to Harborview Medical Center. She’s stable but her condition is unknown.

Another girl, who is 15, declined to go to the hospital and instead left with Seattle police to give them a statement. Seattle Fire says she had minor injuries.

Police are now investigating what led up to the stabbing.

