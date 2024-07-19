Teen charged with murder after shooting death of 10-year-old in Skyway

A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with second-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault following a shooting in May at the Creston Point Apartments in Seattle.

Charges were filed against Derreon Johnson, accusing him in the death of a 10-year-old Anfa Mahamud, and assaulting three others.

According to court documents, on May 23, Johnson allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle, striking Anfa Mahamud and injuring three others.

A stray bullet from the shooting went through the outside wall of the apartment and struck her in the head.

According to court documents, Johnson used a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm handgun during the shooting.

Authorities claim Johnson was committing an assault when the shooting occurred.

Prosecutors requested a bail amount of $2 million.

King County Sheriff’s Detective Sarah A. Gerlitz, who led the investigation, said that Johnson’s social media posts showed him posing with firearms despite him not being allowed to have guns.

The court documents said Johnson may have also been involved in a June 2024 shooting at the same apartment complex.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 29.





©2024 Cox Media Group