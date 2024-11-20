Teen arrested after shooting at police during North Seattle pursuit

Seattle police arrested a 14-year-old boy Monday night after he allegedly shot at officers during a vehicle pursuit in North Seattle earlier that day.

The incident began on November 18 around 2:12 p.m., when officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting in the 900 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast.

Police determined that someone in a maroon Honda minivan had fired at a white transport van, which left the scene. No injuries were reported.

Officers chased the Honda, but the vehicle drove away recklessly, driving into oncoming traffic and reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.

During the chase, someone in the passenger seat of the van fired at pursuing officers near Northeast 137th Street and 15th Avenue Northeast.

Neither the officers nor their patrol vehicle were struck by gunfire. Police recovered multiple 9mm shell casings at the scene.

The minivan was found unoccupied more than an hour later. Police learned it had been reported stolen Sunday night in the 3400 block of 33rd Avenue West. The vehicle was impounded for processing.

Video evidence helped officers identify a suspect running away from the area. Police located the 14-year-old at his home in the 6800 block of 62nd Avenue Northeast and arrested him.

The teen faces charges of drive-by shooting, unlawful possession of a firearm, and felony assault.

The boy was previously arrested in September for possession of a stolen vehicle and taking a motor vehicle without permission.

He is now being held at the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center.

A second suspect was questioned and released pending further investigation.

