Teen arrested after Rainier Valley shooting

RAINIER VALLEY, Wash. — Seattle police were in the right place at the right time during a shooting in Rainier Valley last month.

At 2:26 a.m. on Sunday, May 26, police were processing a shooting scene in the 9000 block of Seward Park Avenue South when they heard additional shots right next to them.

Officers in the area of the gunfire saw two figures running between the buildings. After a brief search, police found and detained both of them.

One of the suspects, a 17-year-old boy, had a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine and a “switch” that allows for automatic firing. The gun was also previously reported stolen.

He was arrested for possessing a stolen firearm and use of a firearm by a minor, and booked into the Patrica H. Clark Children & Family Justice Center.

The second suspect, an 18-year-old man, was investigated and released.

Police also found a second semi-automatic handgun in the nearby bushes and seized it as evidence.

Additional charges may follow after Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives complete their investigation.

