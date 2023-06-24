Teen arrested after making threats to Seattle nightclub, police recover semi-automatic rifle

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after making threats to a Seattle nightclub Thursday, according to the Seattle Police Department.
Shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of threatening statements made online regarding an event at a nightclub in Pioneer Square.
An officer spoke to the caller who told police they had just returned from the Gorge Amphitheater, where a shooting had recently taken place, and was concerned about a recent social media post that frightened them.
After the officer determined the threats on the social media post were credible, the 17-year-old Tacoma boy was arrested and taken into custody.
During the arrest, police located a handgun in his possession.
After a search warrant, police also found a semi-automatic rifle and a 9mm drum magazine with ammunition.
The boy was booked into the Youth Services Center for the threat and unlawful possession of firearms.
