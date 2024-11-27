Teen arrested, accused of crashing stolen car into Bethel High School

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department says they’ve arrested a 16-year-old, accused of crashing a stolen car into Bethel High School in Spanaway.

On Oct. 1 just after 4:30 a.m., someone called 911 after seeing a car crash through a fence at the school. A short time later, security found a Hyundai sedan crashed into the front doors with the engine running. No one was inside.

When deputies arrived, they learned the car was stolen from Graham earlier in the morning.

After about two months of investigating, deputies arrested the teen on Tuesday for vandalism.

The sheriff’s department believes there are three or four more suspects connected to this incident and asks anyone with information that may lead to an arrest to give them a call.

On Tues Nov 26, Pierce County Detectives arrested a 16-yr-old suspect for the vandalism to Bethel High School.

