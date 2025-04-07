Team of 30 volunteers rescued injured hiker at Lake Serene

LAKE SERENE, Wash. — A team of 30 from the Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue (SCVAR) team helped rescue an injured hiker over the weekend at Lake Serene.

The team says the hiker was about 2.5 miles up the trail and couldn’t get back on their own.

The team hiked through rain, slick rocks, water crossing and blowdowns to safely carry the hiker out.

“The trail remains challenging, especially in wet conditions,” SCVAR wrote online.”

They are asking people to remember to:

✔️Hike safely

✔️Watch your footing on wet, rocky terrain

✔️Be prepared for seasonal obstacles like blowdowns and seasonal water crossings

✔️And always carry the 10 Essentials

🚨 Mission Highlight: Lake Serene Rescue 🚨 Last night, Snohomish County Volunteer Search and Rescue (SCVSAR) responded... Posted by Snohomish County Volunteer Search & Rescue on Monday, April 7, 2025





©2025 Cox Media Group