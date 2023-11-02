Taylor Swift to bring record-shattering Eras Tour to Vancouver, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Did you miss out on the Eras Tour in Seattle over the summer? You’ll get another shot in December 24, with Taylor Swift unveiled three new tour dates in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Swift will headline B.C. Place on Dec. 6, 7, and 8 next year, following a previously-announced six-show stint at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

The world-famous popstar played two nights in Seattle in July, helping generate over $7 million in hotel revenue. One of her performances at Lumen Field even generated seismic activity on par with the Marshawn Lynch’s legendary 2011 “Beastquake.”

It’s estimated that the Eras Tour will break the record for revenue for an artist tour, with over $1 billion brought in between merchandise and ticket sales. The previous high was $853 million for Elton John’s farewell tour.

Gracie Abrams will open for Swift in Vancouver for all three nights. Tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Nov. 9 on Ticketmaster. Registration is open now at this link.





