TUMWATER, Wash. — A woman from Tacoma died Saturday morning after her car left the highway and hit a light pole, and then a tree in Tumwater.

According to Washington State Patrol, 36-year-old Jayla Gidley was headed southbound on State Route 101 on the ramp to southbound I-5 at the time.

Troopers say her car came to rest about 100 feet off the road, down an embankment.

She was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The cause remains under investigation.

