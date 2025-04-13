Tacoma tax could raise $37 million annually for road repairs

TACOMA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Tacoma voters are preparing to decide whether to approve a new proposal that would raise taxes for street repairs and other improvements.

Proposition 1 would replace an expiring 2015 initiative that has maintained and upgraded thousands of residential blocks over the last 10 years. The new version could raise $37 million annually for road repairs, better pedestrian infrastructure, and safety improvements, according to The Tacoma News Tribune. The proposal would heavily focus on arterial roads along with underserved communities.

If passed, the tax could increase property taxes by 25 cents per 1,000 of assessed value and utility taxes by 2%. The increased property tax could cost the average Tacoma homeowner around $98 or more per year. However, certain groups, like seniors, could be exempt.

Critics argue Tacoma tax hurts low-income residents

This initiative would be permanent—a change from the original 10-year version. Tacoma city officials have already argued that the proposal is a critical investment in safety and cost-cutting.

Supporters—including the entire Tacoma City Council, labor unions, and transportation advocates—argue the measure will strengthen workforce development and help avoid more expensive repairs. Opponents of the proposed tax say the increase would place a heavier burden on low-income residents.

Two public information sessions about the tax will be held on Saturday. The first will be at the South Tacoma Library from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m., and the second will take place at the Swasey Library from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.





