Tacoma shelter in dire need of pet food donations, asking community for aid

TACOMA, Wash. — It’s been a challenging month for local humane societies.

The Humane Society of Mason County, at times, has been forced to turn animals away. In Seattle, 20 positions were recently cut, due to rising operating costs.

And in Tacoma, the humane society is currently struggling to provide enough food at their pet food pantry.

“We were out of dry dog food because the community demand was so high,” says Lauren Green with the Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County. “Last year alone in 2023, we provided over 90 thousand pounds of pet food to community members in need. And this year in just the first few months we’ve seen that number multiply- nearly double.”

Many humane societies are significantly or entirely funded by donations, and face similar budget constraints as the families they serve.

“It’s definitely the economy we’re in. The cost of living is skyrocketing,” says Green. “People are having to make that tough decision between caring for themselves or their pet.”

Shelters across the state are no stranger to heart-breaking choices of their own.

“I’m not just speaking for us. I am speaking for all shelters across the state. We are all so limited in the capacity that we can assist and the support that is needed, that there are many people that are turned away from shelters for surrendering an animal,” says Katherine Johnson of the Mason County Humane Society.

She says donations are truly life-saving to local shelters.

“We are able to help in a lot of situations, but we can’t do continue to do more without donations.” Says Johnson.

Both Johnson and Green agree, that despite the trying times, the community continues to step up. Throughout the week, several people have stopped by to donate food in Tacoma, after learning that the pantry needed re-stocked.

“Yes the need is high in the community, but we also have a lot of helping hands that keep our mission possible,” says Green.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Humane Society of Tacoma & Pierce County can donate here or anyone wishing to donate to the Humane Society of Mason County can donate here.

