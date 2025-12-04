Tacoma to revisit renters’ protections after landlords argue negative effects

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council is considering revising the Landlord Fairness Code, which has reportedly led to more housing problems citywide.

The code, which was passed by voters in 2023, currently protects tenants from evictions during the winter months.

It also prevents high rent hikes and allows tenants to sue landlords who violate the code.

However, some city council members and landlords argue that the code has had negative consequences for Tacoma.

“It has had dire consequences for our city,” said Sarah Rumbaugh, a member of the Tacoma City Council.

Mike Sanderson Jr. from Sandco Properties described the code as “an absolute nightmare” and expressed concerns about its impact on landlords.

The city council is proposing changes to the code, including shortening the winter eviction moratorium and altering the cap on late fees.

Mike Sanderson Jr. acknowledged the effort to address the issues but noted that the proposed changes do not solve all the problems landlords face.

Some tenants fear that reducing renter protections could be harmful.

Dez, a Tacoma resident, emphasized the importance of strong renter protections in maintaining community stability.

Sanderson highlighted the financial impact on landlords, mentioning that some owners have lost tens of thousands of dollars due to the inability to evict tenants.

Matthew Corden, another landlord, stressed the need to focus on building more affordable housing rather than increasing burdens on working-class neighbors.

Landlords like Sanderson are seeking to be part of the discussions on how to fix the issues with the code.

The Tacoma City Council could vote on proposed changes to the Landlord Fairness Code as soon as Dec. 9th, potentially altering the landscape of tenant-landlord relations in the city.

