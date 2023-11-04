Local

Tacoma police uncover ‘large amount’ of drugs and illegal, stolen firearms

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — Officers with the Tacoma Police Department recently conducted two successful investigations into drug dealings.

Special investigators arrested four suspects and seized a large amount of fentanyl, fentanyl powder, heroin, and crack cocaine.

The investigations also uncovered four stolen handguns two illegally modified guns, and nine other firearms.

