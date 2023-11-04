Tacoma police uncover ‘large amount’ of drugs and illegal, stolen firearms

TACOMA, Wash. — Officers with the Tacoma Police Department recently conducted two successful investigations into drug dealings.

Special investigators arrested four suspects and seized a large amount of fentanyl, fentanyl powder, heroin, and crack cocaine.

Tacoma Drug Dealer

The investigations also uncovered four stolen handguns two illegally modified guns, and nine other firearms.

TPD Patrol and Special Investigations officers recently conducted two investigations into narcotics dealing. The investigations resulted in the arrest of four suspects and the seizure of large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, fentanyl powder and crack cocaine. pic.twitter.com/JFYYbect0t — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) November 3, 2023

©2023 Cox Media Group