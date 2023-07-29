Tacoma police need help identifying man accused of stealing car with 2-year-old inside

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing a car with a two-year-old inside.

Police said the man allegedly stole the car on July 24 at 2:30 p.m.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

TPD needs your help identifying the suspect responsible for motor vehicle theft & kidnapping.



On July 24, @ 2:30 PM, the pictured suspect stole a vehicle with a 2 yr old inside. Vehicle and child were located unharmed.



Please send information regarding the event or suspect! pic.twitter.com/61wo1c3i5j — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) July 29, 2023

