Tacoma police prevent nearly 30 pounds of drugs from ending up on the streets

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit says it just arrested a drug dealer who’s been selling meth, crack cocaine, and fentanyl along the Puyallup Avenue corridor.

On Nov. 14, investigators served a search warrant on the person’s home and here’s what they found:

25 pounds of fentanyl powder

9,500 fentanyl pills

2.3 pounds of meth

1/3 pound of crack cocaine

The street value of the drugs is roughly $625,000.

Investigators say they also confiscated five guns, one of which was reported stolen.

The person was arrested for 4 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, 5 counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and 1 count of Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

“This investigation and subsequent arrest represent a significant victory in addressing the opioid and fentanyl crisis while mitigating gun violence associated with narcotics trafficking,” the department wrote in a news release.

