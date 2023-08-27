Local

Tacoma police investigating fatal rollover car crash

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Police investigating fatal crash. (Tacoma Police Department)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a fatal collision that happened Saturday night.

Police posted a photo that shows a car on its side in the middle of the road with debris scattered around.

The crash happened near Portland Avenue East 44th to 48th Street.

The road was closed for a few hours but is back open.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Most Read