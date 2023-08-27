Tacoma police investigating fatal rollover car crash

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a fatal collision that happened Saturday night.
Police posted a photo that shows a car on its side in the middle of the road with debris scattered around.
The crash happened near Portland Avenue East 44th to 48th Street.
The road was closed for a few hours but is back open.
Officers are investigating a fatal collision on Portland Ave. East 44-48th on Portland is closed. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/GbMIe161Fl— Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) August 27, 2023
