Tacoma police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said it happened on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 9400 block of South D Street.

We learned that a Tacoma police SWAT officer shot and killed a suspect.

Details are very scarce right now but we are told this began as a call for a man shooting a gun in public. SWAT officers responded to the scene and shots were fired, though it’s not clear who shot first.

The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

The Tacoma Police Department said no officers were hurt.

This is breaking news.

©2023 Cox Media Group