Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Police are asking the public for any information regarding an early morning homicide on Friday.

Just before 1 a.m. on Feb. 14, officers were called to South G Street, a few blocks away from the Community Technical College, for reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found a man down with an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers tried to save his life until first responders arrived to get the man medical treatment. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting, and police have not made any arrests or revealed any suspect information.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are actively investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Tacoma Police Department at (253) 591-5905.





