Tacoma police investigate North Pearl Street homicide

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3900 block of North Pearl Street.

Our officers are in the area of 3900 N Pearl St for an investigation. NB traffic is closed from 37th to 42 on Pearl St. Please use alternate routes. — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) October 28, 2023

Officers were dispatched after hearing reports of an “unresponsive individual” just after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to Tacoma police.

They then found a woman at the scene who had life-threatening injuries.

Officers tried to save the woman’s life but she was pronounced dead by Tacoma Fire Department personnel.

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians arrived and are investigating this as a homicide. — Tacoma Police Department (@TacomaPD) October 28, 2023

Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians are investigating the death as a homicide.

Investigators are aware of gunshots that were heard in the area and are investigating to figure out if the incidents are related.

This is an ongoing story; we will provide updates once more information becomes available.









