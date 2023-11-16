Tacoma Police Department giving away free turkeys to families

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department, the Tacoma Ministerial Alliance, and local businesses are spreading holiday cheer with turkey giveaways.

On Wednesday they gave out nearly 600 birds and 200 bags full of side dishes in a whopping 90 minutes. If you missed it, don’t worry it’s just the first of more opportunities.

The department is planning to give out more turkey and fixings this Saturday, and next Monday.

There will be free turkeys at the:

Eastside Community Center - 1721 East 56th Street

On Saturday, November 18.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This location is drive-thru only.

For more information contact Pastor Mitchell at 253-472-1147.

Salishan - 1724 East 44th Street

On Saturday, November 18.

From 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Drive-thru and walk-ups will be accepted.

For more information contact CEM Bervin Smith at 253-290-9238.

People’s Community Center - 1602 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

On Monday, November 20.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This location is drive-thru only.

For more information contact Bishop White at 253-272-1900.

