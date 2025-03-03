Tacoma police arrest two teens in fatal shooting of 15-year-old

A 17-year-old and 16-year-old have been arrested in connection with the September shooting death of a 15-year-old in Tacoma, according to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD).

The 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the early morning of September 14, 2024. TPD says they responded to a shooting on East 67th Street. When police arrived, they found the teenage victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD says on February 19, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) took a 17-year-old male into custody related to the case. He was booked into Remann Hall for first-degree murder, second-degree murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree.

On March 1, TPD says the Auburn Police Department (APD) took a 16-year-old male into custody related to the case. He was booked into Remann Hall for murder in the first degree.

No additional suspects are being sought, said TPD.





©2025 Cox Media Group