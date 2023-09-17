Tacoma, Pierce County Human Society hosts name your price pet adoption

The Tacoma and Pierce County Humane Society is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society (BFAS) for National Adoption Weekend starting Sept. 15.

People who would like to adopt an animal can name their price for adult dogs, adult cats, or other critters during the weekend-long event.

So far, the BFAS has joined with more than 500 shelter and rescue partners to help with capacity issues.

“We have hundreds of dogs, cats, and critters at the shelter and more in foster homes,” said Chief Executive Officer Leslie Dalzell. “We are really excited to team up with Best Friends to find them all loving homes this weekend.”

The shelter is located at 2608 Center Street and will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

To see adoptable animals visit thehumanesociety.org/adopt. Every animal has had a wellness exam, been spayed or neutered, received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped.

