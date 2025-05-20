Tacoma Humane waives dog adoption fees from May 21-25

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County (HSTPC) announced that it will be waiving all adoption fees for dogs ahead of Memorial Day due to overcrowding.

Since May 1, 301 dogs have come in to the shelter. This includes 101 last week and 30 in a single day, according to HSTPC.

The organization is also continuing its renovations on a section of dog kennels, which makes an already crowded place a little more crowded.

“Even during renovations, our role as an essential community resource and open-admission shelter does not stop,” said Lauren Green, director of marketing and communications at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “By adopting, individuals and families can not only change a dog’s life, but they can play an active role in animal welfare in our community by helping our shelter maintain space and resources for incoming animals with no other options who need our services.”

To fight this, HSTPC is waiving dog adoption fees from Wednesday, May 21 to Sunday, May 25.

Currently, over 135 dogs are under the organization’s care in foster homes and in the shelter, of which 55 are available for adoption.

More dogs become available each day as they are assessed, spayed/neutered, and/or mandatory stray holds expire.

What’s Included with a Fee-Waived Adoption? While adoption fees are waived, every dog comes with:

A wellness exam by shelter staff

Initial vaccines

Microchip with national registration

Spay or neuter surgery

A starter bag of food, courtesy of Hill’s Pet Nutrition (while supplies last)

