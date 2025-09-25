Tacoma humane society ‘urgently’ calling on community to foster kittens

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County (HSTPC) is urgently asking for community members to open their homes as volunteer fosters for kittens undergoing ringworm treatment.

The shelter says its medical quarantine spaces are full, housing 31 cats and kittens with ringworm, leaving no room for additional kittens who may arrive needing treatment.

“Without foster homes, these vulnerable animals face longer stays in the shelter’s already crowded medical spaces, putting strain not only on staff and resources, but also on the well-being of the cats and kittens,” the shelter said.

While ringworm is a fungal skin infection, it is more manageable in a home setting than in a crowded shelter.

With proper hygiene and treatment protocols, the risk to people and other pets is low, the shelter said.

“When kittens with ringworm remain in the shelter, they are at greater risk of extended recovery times and developing secondary illnesses,” says Lauren Green, director of marketing and communications at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “In foster homes, they experience less stress, which helps reduce recovery time and allows them to get better socialization through one-on-one care.”

The challenge is compounded by the fact that the shelter is currently housing nearly 130 cats and kittens in its facility, plus 323 more in foster homes. Ongoing construction at the shelter has further reduced available space, making the need for foster support more urgent than ever.

Fostering kittens with ringworm is a manageable in-home process with the following treatment plan:

Administer oral medication once a day

Give medicated baths twice a week

Provide a small, isolated space that could be easily disinfected such as a bathroom or mudroom

Wear gloves and shelter-provided protective gear when handling the cats/kittens

The shelter provides all supplies, medications, training, and ongoing veterinary care. Foster caregivers provide a temporary space that allows these kittens to recover.

You can learn more here.

©2025 Cox Media Group