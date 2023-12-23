Tacoma Humane Society pleas for support after resident finds dog on brink of death

TACOMA, wash. — A hypothermic, emaciated, and wounded dog arrived at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County on Dec. 21.

Thomas was found by Tacoma resident Haley Clirehugh who staff says “acted swiftly to save him from frigid temperatures.”

“I was trying to say hi to him, and he didn’t even react to me,” says Clirehugh. “I knew I needed to get him inside before he froze to death.”

“He’s completely shut down, but I can tell there’s a happy dog in there,” she continued.

The shelter’s veterinary team took immediate action by giving the dog fluids and warming blankets while treating his infected wounds.

Thomas is currently being tested so veterinarians can find the cause of his sickness.

Staff is now asking the community for financial support to help cover the medical expenses that are required for Thomas’s recovery.

Donations can be made on the shelter’s website.

