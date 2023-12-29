Tacoma Humane Society hosts ‘name your price’ pet adoption for adult dogs

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering ‘name your price’ pet adoption for all adult dogs that are 2 years or older.

The shelter has over 75 dogs that will be available for adoption until Dec. 31.

“One of the many dogs available for adoption is Teddy, a playful 5-year-old Siberian husky. He is a sweet and loving dog who would be sure to bring a lot of fun to his new home,” said a spokesperson.

Every adoptable dog has either been spayed or neutered, has received their initial vaccines, and is microchipped with national registration.

The shelter is located at 2608 Center Street and is open during regular business hours from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The shelter will be closed Jan. 1.

Staff ask that you apply by 1:00 p.m. before adopting.

To see all adoptable shelter pets visit the Humane Society website.

