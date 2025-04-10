Tacoma Humane Society adoption fees waived through the weekend

TACOMA, Wash. — The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is waiving adoption fees for all pets from Friday, April 11, through Sunday, April 13, during their “Spring Into Love” adoption promotion.

“Spring is a season of new beginnings, making it the perfect time to welcome a new pet into your home,” said Leslie Dalzell, chief executive officer at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. “Nearly 1,000 dogs have already come through our doors this year, and that’s just the dogs. We’re counting on our community to help find them, and all the other wonderful animals in our care, loving homes. Now’s the time to Spring Into Love!”

Currently, 58 dogs, 44 cats, and 16 rabbits are available for adoption, with more becoming available regularly.

Adoption Event Details:

Location: The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County 2608 Center St., Tacoma, WA 98409

Dates/Time: Friday, April 11, through Sunday, April 13, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

What’s Included with a Fee-Waived Adoption?

While adoption fees are waived, every dog, cat, and rabbit comes with:

· A wellness exam by shelter staff

· Initial vaccines

· Microchip with national registration

· Spay or neuter surgery

· A starter bag of food, courtesy of Hill’s Pet Nutrition (dogs and cats only, while supplies last)

To view all adoptable animals, learn more about fostering, or donate to the shelter, visit www.thehumanesociety.org.

