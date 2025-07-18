Tacoma arson suspect found hiding in chicken coop

TACOMA, Wash. — A man suspected of arson was arrested on Wednesday after neighbors reported seeing him running through their yards in Tacoma, police say.

Police were patrolling the area near the Portland Avenue Reservoir looking for the man when neighbors flagged the officers down, the Tacoma Police Department (TPD) said in a release.

TPD brought a K9 into the search, which led officers to a chicken coop where they found the suspect hiding inside.

The man was arrested, and Tacoma police say the chickens were unharmed but a little confused.

🚨 Grit City Cops: Chicken Coop Edition 🚨 While patrolling Wednesday near the 3600 block of Portland Avenue, officers were in the area looking for a suspect connected to a recent crime, including a nearby arson. As they checked the neighborhood, residents flagged them down, reporting a man running through their yards. Officers quickly realized it was the person they were searching for. With K9 Odin on the case, officers set up a search… and where did the trail lead? Right into a chicken coop. 🐔 Turns out, Odin’s tracking skills work just fine in barnyards, too. The suspect was safely taken into custody — the chickens were a little confused but unharmed. Take a look! #tacomapd #gritcitycops #Coopcapture Posted by Tacoma Police Department on Friday, July 18, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group