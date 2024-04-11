Tacoma apartment fire leaves dozen people without home

TACOMA, Wash. — An apartment fire in Tacoma left over a dozen people without a place to live.

The fire happened Wednesday night at the Westwood Square Apartments complex on Pacific Avenue. Tacoma Fire says two people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries

Residents said that they did not hear fire alarms go off but luckily several residents went apartment to apartment to make sure everyone able to escape.

Six apartments were damaged forcing 18 people from their homes.

The American Red Cross is working with those who have been displaced.