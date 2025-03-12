SWAT standoff ends safely with crossbow-wielding suspect in Mason County arrested

BELFAIR, Wash. — A standoff with a crossbow-wielding person ends after SWAT de-escalates and gets the person to surrender.

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a Regional SWAT team from Mason County arrived at a home near East Rasor Road West in Belfair where a person was reported bothering and shooting at a neighbor with a crossbow.

When deputies arrived at the home they tried to talk to the person but refused to cooperate.

When the person didn’t come out of the home, deputies called in the SWAT team to help.

The Mason County Regional SWAT Team was able to talk the person into surrendering by using de-escalation tactics.

The person was arrested and there was no threat to the community.

No information was provided about what caused the person to shoot at the neighbor.

