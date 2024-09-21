SWAT drone, K9 used in arrest of domestic violence suspect in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. — On Friday, Kennewick Police answered a call about potential domestic violence on the 3800 block of South Newport Street in Kennewick.

When police arrived, police learned that the man had previous felonies in California and suspected he could have access to guns.

Police said the man was seen going into a home but they didn’t know if he was still inside.

At the request of police, the Tri-Cities SWAT team and a Kennewick K9 team were called.

Using a drone, the home was watched from above as the SWAT team prepared to take action.

Soon after police entered the house, they found the man was no longer inside and had probably escaped through the back door.

Not long after clearing the house, a SWAT team member saw the suspect walking nearby and arrested the man.

The 34-year-old suspect was taken to Benton County Jail for suspicion of fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

