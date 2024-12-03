SWAT arrest rape suspect after hours-long standoff in Graham

GRAHAM, Wash. — A person suspected in a rape and assault case ran from deputies and was arrested after hiding in a home for hours.

Shortly after noon on Monday, deputies tried to pull over a car with a suspect believed to be involved in a rape and assault case at the intersection of 97th Avenue Court East and 204th Street East.

Deputies said that instead of stopping, the female driver drove away with the suspect to a home on 202nd Street Court East in Graham.

The suspect and driver ran into the house to avoid capture.

With a history of being armed, deputies called in the Pierce County SWAT Team to help with the arrest.

As the SWAT Team was getting ready to break the door down, the suspect opened the door and gave up, PCSD said.

Both people were arrested. The driver was suspected of blocking the police, taking off with the suspect and not leaving the house when told to.

