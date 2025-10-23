SWAT arrest, hotel raid, and pursuit end string of crimes tied to Redmond suspects

Two suspects accused of a months-long theft and counterfeiting spree across multiple counties have been arrested, according to the Redmond Police Department.

Police said the investigation began Jan. 10, after officers responded to a shoplifting report in Redmond.

A woman ran from the store before police arrived, but detectives later identified her.

The investigation revealed she had been using counterfeit $100 bills to steal tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise and gift cards across several counties.

In April, security footage captured the same woman and a man allegedly shoplifting at another Redmond store.

Detectives learned the man had a prior record of domestic violence.

In May, a SWAT team arrested him in Seattle in connection with a separate first-degree assault case involving a gun.

After his release from jail, Redmond officers found the man at a local hotel with a loaded firearm, extended magazines, drugs, and cash.

He was arrested again and charged with multiple felonies, including weapons and drug violations, as well as repeated protection order violations.

On Oct. 2, a neighboring law enforcement agency arrested the female suspect after a vehicle pursuit.

She now faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, forgery, theft, and endangerment with a controlled substance.

©2025 Cox Media Group