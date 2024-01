VANCOUVER, Wash. — An amazing photo from the city of Vancouver in southwest Washington shows an SUV in a precarious position.

A sinkhole at West 30th Avenue and Washington Street nearly swallowed the vehicle early Saturday morning.

The driver and passenger escaped through the trunk and side door, according to Vancouver Police.

No one was hurt.

The sinkhole was caused by a broken water main, the Columbian reported.

