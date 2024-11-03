SUV allegedly involved in deadly hit-and-run in North Seattle found

SEATTLE — Troopers with Washington State Patrol announced Sunday afternoon that the SUV allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run in North Seattle was found.

According to an updated press release from WSP, the GMC Yukon was found thanks to an alert citizen who provided the information to troopers investigating the case.

Troopers tried to track down the SUV driver who hit and killed a woman who was trying to cross the road.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on State Route 523/North 145th Street, near Stone Avenue North in North Seattle. The location is near State Route 99 and not far from Shoreline.

Troopers say a vehicle traveling eastbound in one of the lanes came to a stop to allow the pedestrian to cross. A black 2007 GMC Yukon SUV, which was in the other lane, did not. Troopers say the Yukon hit the 23-year-old and kept driving.

Troopers arrived to find the woman dead in the street.

KIRO 7 reached out to WSP and asked for the location of where the SUV was found but has not heard back.

There were no further details to provide at this time.

