Suspicious item disrupts SEA Airport; areas reopening after police investigation

The Port of Seattle Police temporarily closed the lower airport drive and parts of the baggage claim area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) Wednesday due to a suspicious item.

The closure, which affected the south end of the baggage claim, was implemented out of an abundance of caution as officers investigated the situation.

Authorities successfully disrupted the suspicious device and have begun reopening the affected areas.

The lower airport drive and sections of the baggage claim are gradually becoming accessible again.

Travelers are advised to allow extra time when heading to the airport, as traffic and access may still be impacted.

Updates will be provided as the situation continues to evolve.

