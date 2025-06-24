Suspicious device prompts bomb squad response near Tumwater, found to be a prop

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) responded to reports of a suspicious device found in a neighborhood near Tumwater on Monday, TCSO posted on Facebook.

The area was evacuated out of caution and the Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad was called in to remove the device.

The sheriff’s office said that the device turned out to be a prop and was disposed of.

It’s not clear who made the device or why it was in the Tumwater neighborhood.

TCSO was dispatched to a suspicious device in a neighborhood outside Tumwater. Out of precaution, the immediate area was evacuated. Washington State Patrol Bomb Squad is on scene removing the device. Posted by Sheriff Sanders on Monday, June 23, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group