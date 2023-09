SILVERDALE, Wash. — Kitsap County detectives are investigating a suspicious death in Silverdale on Monday.

Family members found a dead person inside a home in the 3400 block of Kensington Lane around 6:50 p.m., according to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the person has not been released.

Detectives from the Bremerton Police Department are helping with the investigation.

