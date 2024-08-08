Suspects use stolen car to break into Redmond cannabis business

A group of burglars crashed a stolen car into the front door of Hashtag Cannabis in Redmond early Thursday morning, making off with an undetermined amount of product, according to the Redmond Police Department.

The incident happened at around 4 a.m. Thursday at 7829 Leary Way Northeast.

Witnesses and an alarm monitoring company reported seeing four vehicles circling the block before one of the cars rammed through the storefront.

Approximately eight individuals, all wearing hoodies and masks, entered the store and quickly fled the scene in separate vehicles.

Responding officers discovered the stolen car still lodged in the building’s entrance, which was severely damaged.

Fortunately, the building was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

Police detectives are investigating the incident and have urged anyone with information to contact the Redmond Police Department at 425-556-2500.

Photos of the suspects will be released as soon as they become available.

