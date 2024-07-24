Suspects thank deputies as they are arrested in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Two suspects are thanking Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies after a vehicle pursuit turned into a water rescue on Wednesday.

It all started in Tacoma when deputies tried to pull over a stolen vehicle with two people inside.

The suspects fled to Puyallup where they ditched the vehicle behind a Fred Meyer store.

Both suspects then jumped into the Puyallup River along the 700 block of River Road.

One of the suspects was able to climb out on his own, but the second had to be rescued by Swiftwater Deputies.

Sergeant Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office says the suspects were thankful to the deputies who went from chasing them to saving their lives seconds later.

