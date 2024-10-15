Suspects on the loose after vandalizing tennis courts at Stanwood High School

STANWOOD, Washington — Detectives with the Stanwood Police Department are investigating after some people went to the Stanwood High School stadium and vandalized tennis courts Sunday night.

In a post on Facebook, the department said about 8:15 Sunday night, unidentified suspects went to the high school stadium located in the 7400 block of 272nd Street Northwest in Stanwood and threw motor oil and more onto the tennis courts, causing a massive mess.

Surveillance video captured a dark-colored Sedan without a front license plate driving up to the tennis courts, police said. One of the suspects got out of the passenger side and threw items.

The suspects remain on the loose as of Monday evening.

If you recognize the car, then contact Stanwood police at (425) 388-5290.













