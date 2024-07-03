Four suspects arrested after series of home invasions, including one in Mountlake Terrace

Four people were arrested this week in connection with a series of home invasion robberies, including one in Mountlake Terrace.

The operation was a group effort with Mountlake Terrace detectives, Seattle Police, North Sound Metro SWAT, and Seattle SWAT. The arrests took place in Seattle.

“We are grateful to be able to hold these individuals accountable for their actions and give the victims of this terrible crime some justice,” said Mountlake Terrace Police Commander Scott King. “We would like to thank all the agencies involved for their assistance.”

A 27-year-old man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for robbery.

Two other suspects were booked into the King County Jail on charges including kidnapping, theft, assault, and vehicle theft. One suspect was found with a firearm while attempting to run from officers.

A fourth person was arrested Tuesday at his workplace in Kitsap County. He was also booked into the Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of multiple robberies in the area.

Mountlake Terrace police believe they have now identified all suspects involved in the robbery earlier this year.

“This was excellent police work,” said Commander Scott King. “The investigators made this happen through hard work partnering with the county.”

