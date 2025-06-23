Suspected serial car prowler arrested in Tukwila

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

A person suspected of numerous car prowls in Tukwila was arrested Saturday, according to the Tukwila Police Department (TPD).

Officers were responding to reports of numerous car prowling incidents on Southcenter Parkway when one officer spotted a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle based on photos a witness had shown him.

“The suspect was just exiting the vehicle at this time and walked into a nearby store,” TPD stated on social media. “Officers detained the suspect without incident, at which point it was determined that he had an active felony theft second-degree warrant.”

The suspect was booked into jail for the warrant. His vehicle was impounded for an evidence search pending a search warrant for the car prowling incidents.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

©2025 Cox Media Group