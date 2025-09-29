Local

Suspected marijuana shop thief arrested in Redmond

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Redmond Police Department
REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department (RPD) says a suspect was arrested on Friday after allegedly stealing from the Higher Leaf Dispensary.

Police responded at around 12:30 p.m. to reports of a gunshot fired inside the shop on Avondale Way Northeast.

Witnesses said the suspect stole from the shop, then got into an altercation with a customer outside the business.

The customer then reportedly fired a warning shot into the ground and the suspect ran away, according to RPD.

With help from South Transit Security, Redmond Police found and arrested the suspect without incident in a nearby coffee shop.

