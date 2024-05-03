Suspected bank robber fatally shot in Port Angeles

A man was fatally shot by police in Port Angeles Friday morning, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:52 a.m. on May 3, officers responded to a “Hold Up” alarm at a Chase Bank in the 100 block of West Front Street in Port Angeles.

Officers with the Port Angeles Police Department, deputies from the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, and officers from the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe also responded.

According to deputies, two officers initially responded and found the man armed with a handgun outside the bank.

Officers said he was non-compliant, and shots were fired by the officers.

Medical aid was provided by the officers until paramedics arrived to assist.

Despite their efforts, the man died.

Detectives with the Kitsap Critical Incident Response Team are taking control of the investigation.





