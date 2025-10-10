Suspect with warrants for domestic violence allegedly arrested with meth in Kent

KENT, Wash. — A man in Kent was arrested on outstanding warrants out of Benton County.

According to Kent PD, a sergeant was conducting routine patrols downtown and noticed multiple adults in a Metro bus shelter. She saw them littering and noticed many items that suggested the men had been camping out in the shelter, Kent PD said.

The men weren’t getting on any buses, and the sergeant called for additional officers to come to the bus stop, since she planned on approaching them, knowing that this stop was used by local school kids.

One of the men she approached was a 29-year-old who had two warrants out for his arrest for DUI and domestic assault.

The man was arrested without incident.

According to Kent PD, he had a baggie of suspected meth on him, along with “some items commonly used to smoke drugs.”

He was taken to the Regional Justice Center, where he is awaiting a deputy from Benton County to give him a ride back to their jurisdiction’s jail.

