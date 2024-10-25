Suspect with multiple warrants arrested after fleeing deputies in Sumner

A pursuit in Sumner early Sunday on Oct. 14 led to the arrest of a suspect with multiple outstanding warrants after deputies located him in a stolen vehicle, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident began around 12:11 a.m. when a deputy spotted the stolen car near 8900 Riverside Drive and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, however, sped away, initiating a brief pursuit.

The chase ended quickly at 74th Street East and 166th Avenue East when the suspect abandoned the vehicle and ran away, leaving a female passenger behind.

As the suspect ran, deputies cautioned him against reaching into his pockets, but he continued to do so.

Eventually, the suspect stopped at the far end of a nearby field, where he surrendered, saying he had swallowed some pills.

Once taken into custody, the suspect began showing signs of a possible overdose.

Deputies administered Narcan, positioned him in a recovery position, and awaited assistance from the fire department.

Despite the Narcan treatment, the suspect remained aggressive and uncooperative with first responders, claiming he had no warrants.

Initially, deputies confirmed this with the name he provided, but a tattoo on his arm revealing his real last name led to further investigation.

At the hospital, where the suspect was taken to be medically cleared, deputies confirmed he had provided a false name.

A records check revealed he had multiple warrants, including charges of escape from community custody for unlawful possession of a firearm, domestic violence assault, theft from Kent, a hit-and-run warrant from King County, and possession of vehicle theft tools from Bonney Lake.

Following his hospital clearance, the suspect was booked into Pierce County Jail on charges of eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of controlled substances, obstructing, resisting arrest, making false statements, and driving with a suspended license (third degree).

