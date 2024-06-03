Suspect with a felony warrant arrested in Yesler Terrace

SEATTLE — On Friday, Seattle Police arrested a suspect with a felony warrant in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood of Seattle.

Around 11:14 p.m., officers patrolling the 1000 block of South Jackson Street found the suspect and arrested him.

The 31-year-old suspect had a gun with an extended magazine and over 100 rounds of ammunition, police said.

According to police, the suspect also had burglary tools and suspected stolen property.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Detectives of the Gun Violence Reduction Unit lead the investigation and may bring additional charges.

