Suspect with escape warrant driving stolen car caught following a chase in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — On Tuesday, Tukwila police officers found a car and gun that was stolen in Renton.

When police tried to stop the car, the suspect drove away.

According to police, they were able to hit the tires with a deflating tool but the suspect continued driving on flat tires.

During the chase, the driver hit two other cars before coming to a stop on Klickitat Drive and Southcenter Parkway.

One person in a different car and the suspect were injured because of the crash.

Police said, the suspect was in serious condition and taken to the hospital.

The suspect had an escape warrant from the Department of Corrections.

The gun that was in the car when the car was stolen was also found, police said.

The Tukwila Police Department Traffic Unit took over the crash investigation.





