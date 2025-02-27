Suspect with 4-year-old in car arrested after making bomb threats

THUSTON COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office helped another agency stop a person who made bomb threats and was driving around with a 4-year-old in the car.

Deputies found the car heading toward Tenino on Old Highway 99.

Deputies said the suspect was driving recklessly until they used a grappler to stop it.

The child was taken out of the car and reunited with their parents, deputies said.

There were no injuries and the suspect was handed over to the agency that asked for help.

The driver admitted to using fentanyl.

No information was provided as to what threats were made or to who.

